Inverleith and Western Wildcats emerge undefeated from Scottish men’s indoor day 1 in Dundee

Inverleith have set the pace in this season`s indoor Men’s National League division 1 with three straight wins which puts them to the top of the table. Western Wildcats came to Dundee late in the day and came away with victories in their two games, they share second spot with Grove Menzieshill who have played a game more.