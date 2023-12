Competition Continues for U.S. Masters Teams on Day 4 of WMH PACC





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – All four U.S. Masters Women’s Teams competed on Day 4 of the 2023 World Masters Hockey Pan American Continental Cup (PACC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The O-60 squad picked up their second win in three matches, while the O-50 team battled to a tie with Canada.