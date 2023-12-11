Pakistan qualify for Qtr Final after almost 2 decades

By Shahid Khan







Drawn in arguably the toughest pool group at the ongoing 13th Junior Men’s World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Pakistan gained qualification for the quarter final after 1-1 draw against Belgium.







The last time they had progressed to the QF at the Junior World Cup was in Rotterdam (2005).



Coming into the final pool D match, Green Shirts only needed to draw while their opponents, world 5th ranked Belgium had to win to progress to the QF stages.



The European team forced their first penalty corner in the 3rd minute and despite Pakistan reviewing the conversion, the umpire’s decision was upheld. The remaining half was dominated by the respective midfields with Green Shirts failing to convert two penalty corners which were gained by them.



In the 42nd minute, the strongly built Pakistan’s ace penalty striker, Arbaz Ahmad scored the crucial equaliser with a powerful flick high into the net. The highly fancied Belgium side were ousted from the knockout stages as Green shirts secured 2nd place in the pool with 5 points.



In their earlier matches Pakistan had fought a hard 3-3 draw against eventual pool D winner's Netherlands before outplaying New Zealand to win 4-0.



Pakistan’s head coach, Roelant Oltmans, was extremely pleased with the junior team’s performance. Commenting on the team reaching the quarterfinals he said, ‘to progress despite being in the group with two hockey powerhouses was exceptional’. He hoped the juniors side players would continue to progress into senior ranks and also qualify for the quarter finals of their major tournaments’.



Green Shirts captain and star striker, Shahid Hannan was full of praise for the resilience shown by their defence in the crucial match against Belgium.



Pakistan are joined by India as the only other Asian country in the quarterfinal with European teams featuring in every quarter final. The other knockout finalist are holders Argentina and Australia.



Quarter finals lineup to be played on 12th December at KL times:

Argentina vs Germany 1.00 pm local times

India vs Nederland 3.15pm

France vs Australia 7.45pm

Pakistan vs Spain 10.00 pm



