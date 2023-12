Egypt will fight for a win despite being depleted of defenders

By Aftar Singh





Egyptian defenders in action against South African Hans Neethling (left) during the match at the Nationa Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil in Dec 6. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Egypt may not have the services of three injured defenders but they still think about beating Malaysia in the ninth-16 classification playoff tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.