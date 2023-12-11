 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Netherlands won Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup Championship

By Tariq Ali

Netherlands won Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup for the fifth time beating Argentina in the penalty shoot out by 4-1 when the full time score was ended with 2-2 in the final of the 10th edition of the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, 2023.


Belgium defeated England by 7-0 to win the Bronze Medal in the event during the course of the match Astrid Bonami scored 5 goals for the Belgium team her goals tally reached upto 11 goals in this edition.

Final standing of the event
1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 Belgium 4 England 5 Australia 6 Germany 7 Japan 8 Spain 9 India 10 United States 11 South Korea 12 Chile (Host) 13 South Africa 14 Zimbabwe 15 New Zealand 16 Canada

Highest Scores of the Match
Argentina 14-0 Zimbabwe
India 12-0 Canada
Spain 8-0 Zimbabwe
Belgium 8-0 Canada
Germany 8-0 Canada
United States 8-0 Canada
Netherlands 8-1 England

Most Individual Goals in a Match
5 goals - Astrid Bonami - BEL 7-0 ENG
4 goals - Malikah Hamza - RSA 6-1 ZIM
4 goals - Mumtaz Khan - IND 12-0 CAN
3 goals - Mikki Roberts - NED 6-0 RSA
3 goals - Teresa Lima - ESP 8-0 ZIM
3 goals - Daiana Pacheco - ARG 14-0 ZIM
3 goals - Annu - IND 12-0 CAN
3 goals - Deepika Soreng - IND 12-0 CAN
3 goals - Astrid Bonami - BEL 6-0 GER
3 goals - Louise Dewaet - BEL 6-0 GER
3 goals - Lilly Stoffelsma - GER 8-0 CAN
3 goals - Abigail Tamer - USA 6-2 NZL

Most Individual Goals in an Edition
11 goals - Astrid Bonami - Belgium
  8 goals - Trijntja Beljaars - Netherlands
  8 goals - Mikki Roberts - Netherlands
  8 goals - Annu - India
  6 goals - Louise Dewaet - Belgium
  6 goals - Mumtaz Khan - India
  5 goals - Valentina Raposo - Argentina
  5 goals - Laura Pluth - Germany
  5 goals - Hope Rose - United States 