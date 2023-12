Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams leave for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

The Indian Hockey Teams will begin their campaign against Spain on 15th December







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams flew today from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, to participate in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, which will take place in Valencia, Spain, from 15th December to 22nd December.