Astrid Bonami achieved records

By Tariq Ali



Belgium defeated England by 7-0 in the match played for the bronze medal in the tenth FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, 2023 during the course of the match Astrid Bonami scored 5 goals for the Belgium team







Following is the list of players scored 5 goals in a match in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup



5 goals - Maartje Paumen - NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, Chile 2005

5 goals - Zhou Yudiao - CHI 8-2 USA, Bostan, USA, 2009

5 goals - Frederick Matla - NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, Chile, 2016

5 goals - Jip Dicke - NED 18-0 ZIM, Potchefstroom, South Africa, 2022

5 goals - Astrid Bonami - BEL 7-0 ENG, Santiago, Chile, 2023



Astrid Bonami scored 11 goals in the current edition, following is the list of players who scored 10 or more goals in an edition



14 goals - Wang Jiuyan - China, Seongnam, South Korea, 1997

14 goals - Lieke van Wijk - Netherlands, Monchengladbach, Germany, 2013

13 goals - Jip Dicke - Netherlands, Potchefstroom, South Africa, 2022

12 goals - Kim Yun-Mi - South Korea, Buenos Aires, Argentina 2001

12 goals - Zhao Yudiao - China, Bostan, USA, 2009

12 goals - Frederick Matla - Netherlands, Santiago, Chile, 2016

11 goals - Maartje Paumen - Netherlands, Santiago, Chile, 2005

11 goals - Luna Fokke - Netherlands, Santiago, Chile, 2022

11 goals - Astrid Bonami - Belgium, Santiago, Chile, 2023