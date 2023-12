India script stunning comeback, beat Netherlands 3-2 to enter semifinals of Junior World Cup

Araijeet Hundal's goal and assist, superb penalty corner variation highlight of the comeback win.



By Mihir Vasavda





Araijeet Singh Hundal celebrates a goal. (Hockey India)



It was fate that Araijeet Singh Hundal picked up a hockey stick. Flair that got him into the junior India team. And finesse that turned him into a star in a famous win.