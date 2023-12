India scripts a memorable victory over The Netherlands and in the semifinal





Despite being 0-2 at the end of first quarter, India bounced back to script a memorable 4-3 victory over The Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the Junior World Cup. India was somewhat subdued in the first quarter, giving an impression that they are run of the mill stuff. While the most expected a rout like what happened against Spain (1-4), the team turned around and picked themselves up before winning the crucial tie.