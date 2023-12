Dominant India beat Netherlands 4-3 in a thrilling Quarter Finals encounter

Uttam Singh-led team come from behind to seal a berth against Germany in the Semi-Finals







Kuala Lumpur: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team produced a spectacular display of grit and character to beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a thrilling Quarter Finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 after trailing 0-2 at half-time and 3-2 in the third quarter.