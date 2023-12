Telgenkamp's blow for Netherlands ahead of India battle

By Aftar Singh





India coach C. R. Kumar said: “The Netherlands are a powerful team, and many of their players represent top clubs in Europe and are as good as their senior counterparts.” -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: The Netherlands have lost the services of forward Duco Telgenkamp, and it is good news for their opponents, India, ahead of tomorrow's Junior World Cup (JWC) quarter-final match at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil.