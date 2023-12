Preview: Poised India gear up for Quarter-Final of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

India will play the Netherlands in the second Quarter-Final match on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur







Kuala Lumpur: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will look to book a spot in the Semi-Finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 when they take on the Netherlands in the second Quarter-Final on Tuesday, 12th December.