Coach Amin blasts Young Tigers for being wasteful against Egypt

By Jugjet Singh





Coach Amin Rahim (right) criticised his team for lacking intensity, converting only two of their 16 penalty corner attempts. The Young Tigers defeated Egypt 4-1 in today’s Junior World Cup (JWC) ninth-16th classification match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers kept their pride intact when they defeated Egypt 4-1 in today's Junior World Cup (JWC) ninth-16th classification match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



