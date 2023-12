Hockey revival a priority for Inter-Provincial Coordi­nation minister

Mohammad Yaqoob





Privitisation minister Fawad Hasan Fawad presides over a meeting of the Privitisation Commission Board on Dec 12. — PID



LAHORE: Expressing grave concern over the alarming decline in Pakistan hockey, newly-appointed Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordi­nation (IPC) Fawad Hasan Fawad on Tuesday said reviving the national game by implementing a proper plan would be his priority.