Malaysia to bid for JAC, FIH to review hosting fee

By Jugjet Singh





"The FIH respects Malaysia as one of its active partners, and they are welcome to bid for the JAC. The country that offers the best bid will host it," said FIH president Datuk Tayyab Ikram (centre), who is in KL to watch the JAC. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will open the bidding process for the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) soon, and Malaysia are interested in hosting the event, which doubles up as a 2025 Junior World Cup (JWC) qualifier.