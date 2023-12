Spain end Pakistan's gallant run to reach JWC semis

By Aftar Singh





Spain celebrates after defeating Pakistan 4-2 in the 2023 Junior World Cup of Hockey quarter-final match at the National Hockey Stadium. -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Spain turned on the heat in the third quarter to outplay Pakistan 4-2 in the quarter-finals of the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.