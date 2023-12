Australia coach questions umpire's decision after France defeat

By Aftar Singh





Australia was defeated 3-2 by France in the Junior World Cup quarter-final match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Australia coach Jay Stacy blasts the umpire following their 3-2 defeat to France in today's quarter-final of the Junior World Cup at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil.