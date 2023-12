We trained for such situations, says Uttam Singh on win over Netherlands

India twice trailed Netherlands in the quarter-final of the Junior Hockey World Cup before drawing back and eventually winning 4-3.





India junior men's hockey team celebrates after scoring against Netherlands in the Junior Hockey World Cup. Image: WORLDSPORTPICS



India twice came from behind to beat Netherlands 4-3 in the quarter-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup in Malaysia. The men’s team trailed 0-2 and 2-3 before sealing the tie 4-3 in dramatic manner.