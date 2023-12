Uttam stunner earns India comeback win over Netherlands

By Jugjet Singh





India scored through Arjun Lalage (34th minute), Araijeet Singh (35th), Anand Kushwaha (52nd) and Utam (57th). -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: 'Captain Marvel' Uttam Singh scored the winner as India fought back to edge European champions the Netherlands 4-3 today to reach the semi-finals of the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.