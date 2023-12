Brawl erupts after Germany's quarter-final win over Argentina in JWC

By Aftar Singh





A free-for-all brawl after the final whistle marred Germany’s 2-1 win over defending champions Argentina in Junior World Cup quarter-final match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: A free-for-all brawl after the final whistle marred Germany's 2-1 win over defending champions Argentina in today's Junior World Cup quarter-final match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.