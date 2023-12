Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup 2023: A Spectacular Finish to a Remarkable Year for South African Hockey





As the year draws to a close, the forthcoming Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup stands poised to conclude a successful period for South African hockey. This prestigious indoor hockey tournament, scheduled from December 15th to 19th at the Wynberg Military Sports Stadium, will mark the closing event in a year of unparalleled achievements for the country’s hockey landscape.