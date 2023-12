Day 7 Finishes for U.S. Masters Teams at 2023 WMH PACC





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The U.S. Masters Teams finished another day full of competition and camaraderie at Day 7 of the 2023 World Masters Hockey Pan American Continental Cup (PACC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pool play concludes on Wednesday, December 13, with finals taking place on Thursday, December 14.