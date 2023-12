U.S. Masters Teams Continue Pool Play on Day 6 of WMH PACC





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – On Monday, December 11, five U.S. Masters Teams competed in the heat at Day 6 of the World Masters Hockey Pan American Continental Cup (PACC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The O-35 Women’s Masters Team picked up a big 7-0 shutout over Paraguay, while the O-35 Men secured a crucial tie against Argentina.