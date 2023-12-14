4 Nations Senior Outdoor Tournament - 14 December

Singapore



All times GMT +8



Men - EW Barker Cup



13 Dec 2023 15:30 TPE v THA (One Pool) 2 - 2

13 Dec 2023 18:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 1 - 3



14 Dec 2023 16:00 HKG v TPE (One Pool)

14 Dec 2023 18:00 THA v SGP (One Pool)



15 Dec 2023 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women - Annabel Pennefather Cup



13 Dec 2023 16:00 HKG v INA (One Pool) 3 - 2

13 Dec 2023 20:00 SGP v TPE (One Pool) 2 - 1



14 Dec 2023 18:30 TPE v INA (One Pool)

14 Dec 2023 20:15 HKG v SGP (One Pool)



15 Dec 2023 is a rest day



Pool Standings



