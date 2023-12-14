 

 

 



4 Nations Senior Outdoor Tournament - 14 December

Singapore

All times GMT +8

Men - EW Barker Cup

13 Dec 2023 15:30     TPE v THA (One Pool)     2 - 2
13 Dec 2023 18:00     HKG v SGP (One Pool)     1 - 3

14 Dec 2023 16:00     HKG v TPE (One Pool)     
14 Dec 2023 18:00     THA v SGP (One Pool)     

15 Dec 2023 is a rest day

Pool Standings

Women - Annabel Pennefather Cup

13 Dec 2023 16:00     HKG v INA (One Pool)     3 - 2
13 Dec 2023 20:00     SGP v TPE (One Pool)     2 - 1

14 Dec 2023 18:30     TPE v INA (One Pool)     
14 Dec 2023 20:15     HKG v SGP (One Pool)   
 
15 Dec 2023 is a rest day

Pool Standings

