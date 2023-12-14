India captain Uttam keen to be World Champion at the Hockey Junior World Cup 2023

At the 2021 edition, Uttam was one of the six players from the current lot and India had lost in the semifinal. This time, he hopes to go the distance to clinch the title with this team.



Uthra Ganesan





Ahead of the semifinal against Germany, captain Uttam Singh is confident that India would surpass the penultimate challenge for the World Cup. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India’s comeback win against Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the hockey Junior Men’s World Cup on Tuesday made it the only Asian team remaining in the competition. Ahead of the semifinal against Germany, captain Uttam Singh and coach CR Kumar are confident of putting one across the most successful team in history.



