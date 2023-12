Preview: Indian Colts ready for German challenge in Semi-Finals of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

Soaking up the pressure has been one of the crucial skill sets of the team, believes Captain Uttam Singh after a brilliant comeback win in the Quarter-Finals







Kuala Lumpur: Following an exhilarating comeback win against the Netherlands in the Quarter-Final of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, the Indian Colts are set to face the formidable Germans in the Semi-Final round on Thursday, 14th December 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.