Video referrals for Spain causes controversy, field umpires have final word

While the video umpire recommended a free hit out to Pakistan, the on-field umpire, Bruce Bale of England disagreed, overruling the decision to give a penalty corner to Spain.



Uthra Ganesan





Spain went on to convert the controversial PC and take a 2-1 lead and it was a crucial moment that tilted the game in Spain’s favour, which won the match 4-2. | Photo Credit: Asian Hockey Federation/X



The quarterfinals at the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup on Tuesday were all close affairs that could have gone either way till the very end. However, something interesting and unusual happened in the fourth and final knockout game, between Spain and Pakistan.



