Great escape act by South Africa

By Aftar Singh





South Africa (white) pulled off a great escape act in regulation time before knocking out New Zealand in a sudden death penalty shootout in a ninth-10th placing match of the Junior World Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



