Belgium break Malaysian hearts in JWC shootout

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Young Tigers played their best match of the Junior World Cup to hold world No. 5 Belgium 2-2, but fell short in the shootout at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.