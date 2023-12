Challenging day for men’s champion’s Western Wildcats while Watsonians start the defence of their women’s title

The Scottish women`s indoor competition starts on Sunday and it`s all to play for. And in the men’s, after one round of matches Inverleith, Grove Menzieshill and Western Wildcats and Dundee Wanderers are in good positions to contest the top spots in the league part of the men`s indoor championship.