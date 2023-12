Euro Hockey League draw pits new showdowns to savour



Old Georgians hope to repeat their rousing performances earlier this season PIC: EHL



The ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League FINAL8 draw produced seven brand new showdowns while the only sides to have met before – Rot-Weiss Köln and Royal Léopold – did so over 10 years ago, making it a very fresh-faced line-up next Easter.