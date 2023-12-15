4 Nations Senior Outdoor Tournament - 15 December

Singapore
All times GMT +8
Men - EW Barker Cup
14 Dec 2023 16:00 HKG v TPE (One Pool) 3 - 3
14 Dec 2023 18:00 THA v SGP (One Pool) 4 - 1
15 Dec 2023 is a rest day
16 Dec 2023 15:30 THA v HKG (One Pool)
16 Dec 2023 19:00 TPE v SGP (One Pool)
Pool Standings
Women - Annabel Pennefather Cup
14 Dec 2023 18:30 TPE v INA (One Pool) 1 - 0
14 Dec 2023 20:15 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 0 - 1
15 Dec 2023 is a rest day
16 Dec 2023 15:00 TPE v HKG (One Pool)
16 Dec 2023 17:00 SGP v INA (One Pool)
Pool Standings
