4 Nations Senior Outdoor Tournament - 15 December

Singapore

All times GMT +8

Men - EW Barker Cup

14 Dec 2023 16:00     HKG v TPE (One Pool)     3 - 3
14 Dec 2023 18:00     THA v SGP (One Pool)     4 - 1

15 Dec 2023 is a rest day

16 Dec 2023 15:30     THA v HKG (One Pool)     
16 Dec 2023 19:00     TPE v SGP (One Pool)   

Pool Standings

Women - Annabel Pennefather Cup

14 Dec 2023 18:30     TPE v INA (One Pool)     1 - 0
14 Dec 2023 20:15     HKG v SGP (One Pool)    0 - 1
 
15 Dec 2023 is a rest day

16 Dec 2023 15:00     TPE v HKG (One Pool)     
16 Dec 2023 17:00     SGP v INA (One Pool)  

Pool Standings

