U.S. Masters Teams Pick Up Three Wins on Final Day of Pool Play at WMH PACC





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – It was an outstanding day for the U.S. Masters Teams at Day 8 of the 2023 World Masters Hockey Pan American Continental Cup (PACC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Out of the four U.S. teams that competed, three notched a victory – including the O-35 Women and O-50 Women, who secured a place in the final.