Preview: Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams primed for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

The Indian Hockey Teams are ready to test their mettle in Spain from 15th to 22nd December







Valencia: The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey are all set to participate in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 from 15th December to 22nd December. The other teams taking part in the Tournament are Spain, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, and France.