Preview: India all set to take on Spain in 3rd/4th place match in FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

India and Spain will face off against each other for the second time this World Cup







Kuala Lumpur: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will look to put the disappointment of their Semi-Final loss to Germany behind them when they take on Spain for the second time in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 on Saturday, 16th December in the 3rd/4th place match.