Young Tigers looking for right formula to overcome NZ



National Juniors head coach Muhamad Amin Rahim with the Young Tigers during match against Belgium at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers are still searching for the right formula to overcome New Zealand and finish at least 11th in the 2023 Men's Hockey Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow (December 15).