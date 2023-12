France eliminate Spain in JWC semi-finals

By Aftar Singh





France played exceptionally to defeat Spain 3-1 to qualify for their second Junior World Cup (JWC) final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: France played exceptionally to defeat Spain 3-1 to qualify for their second Junior World Cup (JWC) final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.