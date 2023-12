PC bug bites colts, again

Penalty corner woes to the fore as India lose in semis





Wasteful India couldn’t convert any of the 12 penalty corners won in their 1-4 loss to Germany. HI



Penalty corner woes continued to haunt India as they failed to convert even once from 12 shots to lose 1-4 to a clinical Germany in the semifinals of the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup here today.