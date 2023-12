India needs to pull up socks against Spain in bronze-medal match

India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinal on Thursday.





India lost 1-4 against Germany in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men’s hockey World Cup here on Saturday.