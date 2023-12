Germany's impressive win over profligate India

K. ARUMUGAM







Six-time champions Germany was not in its best, yet could post an impressive 4-1 win over India in the semifinal of the Junior World Cup for their ninth entry for the golden battle. India, despite being very dominant in first quarters had to endure a 0-2 halftime scoreline, having conceded them in a profligate way. The Germans were quick and sharp on Indians even minute mistake and punished each time with a stunning goal.