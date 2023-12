Indian Colts suffer heartbreaking 1-4 loss to Germany



Uttam Singh-led squad will next take on either France or Spain in the 3rd/4th place match on 16th December



Kuala Lumpur: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-4 in a hard-fought match against Germany in the Semi-Finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, here on Thursday. The Indian Team, led by Uttam Singh, will now play the loser of the second Semi-Final between France and Spain to be played later in the day.