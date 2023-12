Germany outclass India in JWC semi-finals

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The German hockey-machine romped to a comfortable 4-1 win against India in the Junior World Cup semi-finals today to move closer to their fourth title on Malaysian soil.