Netherlands edge Argentina in bruising JWC match

By Aftar Singh





A record nine cards were shown in the match between European champions the Netherlands and defending champions Argentina in the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: There were more cards flashed than goals scored in the fifth-eighth classification match between European champions the Netherlands and defending champions Argentina in the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.