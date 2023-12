2023 WMH PACC Concludes, Three U.S. Masters Teams Fall to Argentina in Final





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The 2023 World Masters Hockey Pan American Continental Cup (PACC) concluded after nine days of competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Six U.S. Masters Teams participated, with the O-35 Men, O-35 Women, and O-50 Women ending the tournament with an appearance in the final.