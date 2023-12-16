South Africa Edge Ireland in Thrilling Nkosi Cup Opener in Cape Town



Cailynn den Bakker scored twice as tournament hosts South Africa held on for an inspiring 5-4 win over Ireland at the Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup tournament-opening tie at the Wynberg Military Base Stadium in Cape Town on Friday, 15 December, 2023. All Photos: Nathier Suleiman / SA Hockey Association



Ireland staged an impressive comeback after trailing South Africa Indoor Women 4-nil at halftime in the Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup opener, including two back-to-back goals in the last five minutes of the match before hosts South Africa steeled their nerves to hold on for an inspiring 5-4 win at the tournament-opening encounter tie at the Wynberg Military Base Stadium in Cape Town on Friday, 15 December, 2023.



