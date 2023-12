Paddy’s field work: Blending Indian hockey’s silent and aggressive warriors, defanging opponents into shirt colours & brainstorming in Hindi

Indian men’s hockey is a real-life Big Boss show, with players taking daily challenges and judged every second. Mind guru Paddy Upton is helping this vividly mercurial bunch with bent sticks find equilibrium while forging an Indian style.



Mihir Vasavda.







Paddy Upton relies on the simplest of techniques to declutter the most complex of subjects.