Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 2-3 to Spain in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

Gurjit Kaur and Sangita Kumari scored the two goals for India







Valencia: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team started their campaign in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 with a 2-3 loss against the hosts, Spain, on Friday. Gurjit Kaur (13’) and Sangita Kumari (14’) each scored a goal for India, while Sara Barrios Navarro (2’), Patricia Alvarez Nardiz (30’), and Julia Strappato Garreta (53’) were on target for Spain.