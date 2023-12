Les Bleus in the mood to topple mighty Germany in JWC final

By Aftar Singh





France will not be daunted though they face Germany, the most successful team in JWC history with six titles from 12 editions, in the final tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: France hockey is on fire, and Les Bleus want to finally get their hands on the elusive Junior World Cup (JWC) title.