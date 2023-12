France aim to give Germans the blues again in JWC final

By Jugjet Singh





Australia’s Cooper Burns in action against France during the Dec 12 match at the National Hockey stadium. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



BUKIT JALIL: France, the 2024 Olympic hosts, will play a "wounded and angry" Germany in what is expected to be an explosive Junior World Cup (JWC) final at the National Stadium today.