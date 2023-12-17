Paul Litjens' Records - Part I

By Tariq Ali





Photo: AD



Legendary Netherlands field hockey player Paul Litjens passed away on 13 December, 2023. He was 76.







Paul Litjens was the all-time top goal scorer for the Netherlands field hockey team played 177 matches scored 268 goals between 1970 and 1982.



Paul Litjens who was specialized in the penanty corners established several records in the history of international field hockey.



Paul Litjens made his debut international hockey against England at Wagener, Amsterdam in 1970. He played his last international hockey match in the Hockey World Cup against Australia in Bombay, 1982.



Paul Litjens appeared in two Olympic Games. In Munich Olympic, 1972 he played only two matches rushed back to home when Palestinians attacked on the Israeli team. In the Montreal Olympic, 1976 when astro turf was introduced to the hockey event. Paul Litjens was the top scorer of the tournament with 11 goals (6 penalty corner goals, 4 long corner goals and one penny stroke goal).

In both these Olympic Games Netherlands finished at a fourth place.



Paul Litjens appeared in the three FIH Hockey World Cup 1971, 1973 and 1978.



In the Buenos Aires, 1978 World Cup he was the top scorer with fifteen goals. In the tournament Netherlands was defeated by Pakistan by a golden goal scored by Ehsan Ullah in the final.



Paul Litjens appeared in the first two editions of the FIH Hockey Champions Trophy played in Karachi. In 1980 he was the top scorer with fifteen goals and in the next edition of 1981 he again was the top scorer with eleven goals.



Paul Litjens appeared in two EuroHockey Championships (1) 1974 in Madrid he scored 5 goals and in 1978 in Hannover he was the top scorer with sixteen goals to his credit.



Leading Goal Scorers in International Men's Hockey:

570 goals - Dhayan Chand - India

348 goals - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan

341 goals - Jorge Lombi - Argentina

268 goals - Paul Litjens - Netherlands

250 goals - Mirnawan Nawawi - Malaysia

246 goals - Balbir Singh Sr. - India

244 goals - Jamie Dwyer - Australia

239 goals - Jang Jong-hyun - South Korea

236 goals - Gregory Nicol - South Africa

230 goals - Bjorn Michel - Germany

222 goals - Floris Jan Bovelander - Netherlands

221 goals - Taeke Taekema - Netherlands

219 goals - Teun de Nooijer -Netherlands



Most Hat tricks Scorers:

Paul Litjens scored 35 hat tricks including three double hat tricks in his international hockey career followed by Jorge Lombi with 25 hat tricks

35 Hat tricks - Paul Litjens - Netherlands

25 Hat tricks - Jorge Lombi - Argentina

21 Hat tricks - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan



Most Double Hat tricks Scorers:

4 Double Hat tricks - Cristian Vargus - Venezuela

3 Double Hat tricks - Paul Litjens - Netherlands

3 Double Hat tricks - Yoandy Blanco - Cuba

3 Double Hat tricks - Jamie Dwyer - Australia

3 Double Hat tricks - Takahiko Yamabori - South Korea

3 Double Hat tricks - Leevan Dutta - Fiji



Most times scored 5 goals in a match:

7 Times - Jamie Dwyer - Australia

6 Times- Paul Litjens - Netherlands